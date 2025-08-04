Baltimore City jury convicts killer caught on camera tossing wig disguise

BALTIMORE — Caught on camera tossing the wig he wore while gunning down another man in West Baltimore last year.

Prosecutors say it was all a disguise to cover his tracks.

Around 8pm on December 14, 2024 police were alerted of gunfire near Penrose Avenue and N. Payson Street.

Travon Benson was discovered in an alleyway, shot dead in the head.

Officers collected 10 spent shell casings from the crime scene.

Detectives obtained area surveillance footage of a Blue Hyundai Kona in the area when shots rang out.

The driver honks the car horn, and out runs a man from the alley.

A police helicopter soon spots the fleeing car on Ridgehill Avenue.

That's when the driver bails out, while discarding a wig he'd been wearing to conceal his identity.

By then it was too late. Officers caught up and arrested him.

Tracy Jeter now faces life behind bars with sentencing scheduled for September 22.

“This defendant’s failed attempts to disguise himself during this calculated execution demonstrates a complete lack of respect for the law and human life,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

No motive was revealed, however, Jeter is no stranger to law enforcement.

His criminal record dates back to 2001, including for prior drug and handgun convictions.