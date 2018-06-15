Baltimore City DSS to host Senior Resource Fair

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - -

The Baltimore City Department of Social Services (BCDSS) will host its first annual Senior Resource Fair in honor of “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day”.

The event will feature resource booths from community partners and service providers. Participants will get information about what to do if they or someone they know are victims of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

According to the Director of BCDSS, Stacy L. Rodgers, “Elder abuse is a growing problem that is all too common in our communities."

The resource fair will be held Friday at the Jenkins Senior Living Pavilion on Benson Avenue.

It is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.