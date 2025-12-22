Baltimore City announces pilot labor agreement to boost jobs and infrastructure projects

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a new pilot project labor agreement Sunday that aims to create more union jobs while accelerating critical infrastructure projects across the city.

The partnership between Baltimore City and the Baltimore DC Metro Building Trades Council will focus on four upcoming water and waste treatment projects, including rehabilitation work at the Dundalk pumping station, Ashburton pumping station, Sparrow's Point outfall and Quad Avenue pumping station.

"Baltimore City's first ever project labor agreement in partnership with the Buildings trades, many of them who are with us today," Scott said. "Under this PLA, the city and our contractors will work with our union partners to complete four critical DPW projects."

Scott called the agreement a "win-win for the Baltimore area," saying projects will be completed faster using skilled union labor that can support families.

The agreement emphasizes apprenticeship opportunities for workers without college degrees.

"Think about this, you don't have a college degree, yet you earn while you learn," said Labor District Council Business Manager Ryan Boyer. "The apprenticeship model is a great model that's been around for as long as the country's been around and you know, when we look at apprentice and giving them opportunities, I always look at that great, the greatest apprentice we probably ever had Benjamin Franklin."

The project labor agreement still requires approval from the Board of Estimates, which is scheduled to review it on January 7.

