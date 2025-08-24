Baltimore church supports Hamilton Elementary students with prayer and song before school starts

As parents and children prepare for the return to school, one Baltimore congregation used its voices to create support and community for the next generation.

WATCH: Church supports Baltimore students with prayer before school Church supports Baltimore students with prayer before school

Members of the New Unity Baptist Church gathered in prayer and song, visiting Hamilton Elementary and Middle School students to show their care, love, and support as the academic year approaches.

Pastor Johnny Golden Sr. emphasized that creating community transcends religious boundaries and benefits everyone.

"Regardless of your faith, you may be a person who have little to no faith; you may not even necessarily believe in a higher deity. The fact that we can come together as one and unity makes a great difference," Golden said. "It says to all of the forces of evil and negativity out there, we are united in this one great human cause that is to make a difference in the lives of the future, which is our children."

Hamilton Elementary and Middle School begins its first day of classes tomorrow.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."