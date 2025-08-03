Baltimore by Baltimore festival brings house music celebration to Inner Harbor with over 500 dancing attendees

More than 500 people gathered at the Inner Harbor Saturday for "House at the Harbor," part of the Baltimore By Baltimore festival series that celebrates local music and makers.

The event, focused on house music, featured performances by legendary local artists including DJ Wayne Davis and DJ Biskit, along with 20 vendors showcasing their products.

"House on the Harbor is a great event showcasing some legendary house music we have here in Baltimore which is synonymous with the city and the culture," said Devin Wilkins, coordinator of program events for Waterfront Partnership.

Attendees were enthusiastic about the celebration of Baltimore's house music scene.

"Awesome y'all, everyone is enjoying themselves and I'm ready to get down," said Annette Hilton Pulle, who was spotted dancing throughout the event.

Now in its third year, Baltimore By Baltimore is a series of all-day festivals held on the first Saturday of each month through October at the Inner Harbor. The Waterfront Partnership organizes the series, with each festival led by a different emerging or local professional producer.

The next event will take place Saturday, September 6th, featuring "Mr. Trash Wheel and Friends," curated by Mister Trash Wheel himself.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.