Baltimore Blue Mass honors first responders with prayers for safety following Michigan tragedy

Just as tragedy struck in Michigan, Baltimore's faith community came together to pray for peace and protection for those who serve.

WATCH: Baltimore faith community honors first responders at annual Blue Mass Baltimore faith community honors first responders at annual Blue Mass

The Archdiocese of Baltimore honored first responders with its annual Blue Mass at Saint Joseph's Monastery Parish. The service brings together police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel to thank them for their service and to pray for their safety. The names of those killed in the line of duty this year were read aloud.

"These men and women go out the door every day to work. And we pray they come home, but you don't know. They just do such hard work and put themselves in dangerous situations, so it's important to gather them and say thank you — because sometimes they go unacknowledged, and we can become ungrateful. But we need to celebrate them, pray for them, and ask God to watch over them," said a speaker at the service.

Organizers say more than 400 people attended the Blue Mass, calling it a moving show of gratitude for those who protect and serve.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.