Baltimore attorney arrested and charged after an attempt to smuggle drugs into a Hagerstown prison

BALTIMORE — Authorities said a Baltimore attorney has been arrested charged with smuggling drugs into a Hagerstown prison.

Officials identified the attorney as Steven Thurman Mitchell. He has been accused of sneaking narcotic suboxone to a client Friday afternoon.

As Mitchell tried to leave the prison, guards noticed the lawyer did not have the two binders he entered the facility with. That's when a guard at the front lobby signaled another guard to get the folders from Mitchell's client, an inmate named Mandel Brown.

After recovering the binders, officers found 125 strips of the narcotic suboxone.

Mitchell was arrested by department detectives and charged with drug possession and possession with intent to deliver.

Back in 2015, Governor Larry Hogan pledge to crackdown on prison corruption. Officials said, since then, close to 200 correctional officers, inmates and citizen accomplices have been arrested or prosecuted.