Baltimore Archdiocese holds candlelight vigil to honor victims of violence as homicides decline

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese of Baltimore held a candlelight vigil to honor lives lost to violence this year.

The group met at St. Joseph's Monastery Parish in Irvington and walked a half mile to the nonprofit My Brother's Keeper.

During the walk, they read aloud the names of people who lost their lives to homicide in the city this year.

"My main message is simply peace to anyone who has been affected by violence that might be in our midst. All of our hearts are in unity with you right now," said a participant.

The vigil comes at a time when Baltimore is seeing a decrease in homicides and non-fatal shootings. Homicides are down 30% and non-fatal shootings are down 24% this year compared to last year.

