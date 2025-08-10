Baltimore Archdiocese and police collect record 410 guns in weekend buyback event at Westside Shopping Center

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Archdiocese and police joined forces this weekend to help get guns off our streets.

A gun buyback was held Saturday at the Westside Shopping Center, where anyone could drop off weapons to be safely taken by police directly from their vehicles in exchange for payment.

Officials report 410 guns were collected during the event, breaking previous records. This brings the total to 1,056 guns collected since the Archdiocese began the program three years ago.

The Archdiocese raised funds to buy the guns through contributions from churchgoers and the community.

"It is to continue the conversation about building a culture of peace. You know the weapons that aren't being used that could be used for a suicide, domestic violence, could be stolen. Anyone who just wants to get a gun out of their home or off the street makes everyone safer," said a representative from the Archdiocese.

A community resource fair also took place alongside the buyback event, with backpacks, family toiletries and other resources being distributed to attendees.

