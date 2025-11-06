Baltimore announces winter weather readiness plan with 15,000 tons of salt stockpiled

Baltimore city officials announced their comprehensive winter weather readiness plan today, emphasizing that crews have been preparing since summer to keep residents safe during snow and ice storms.

The Department of Transportation joined several city agencies to outline their strategy, which includes securing equipment, stockpiling more than 15,000 tons of salt, and hiring additional staff to maintain city streets during winter weather events.

"If you don't need to go out, stay off the roads. Allow our crews to do their jobs, but if you do have to go out in the snow and icy conditions, slow down, slow down, Baltimore," said Joe Henderson, director of the city's emergency management office.

City leaders are urging residents to prepare emergency kits, check on elderly neighbors, and clear sidewalks after storms pass.

The Baltimore Fire Department is also issuing winter safety reminders, advising residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and keep space heaters away from flammable items as temperatures begin to drop.

