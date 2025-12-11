Baltimore announces 2026 festival lineup starting with New Year's Eve Inner Harbor spectacular

Baltimore unveiled its 2026 festival and event lineup, featuring an expanded calendar of celebrations that kicks off with the New Year's Eve Spectacular at the Inner Harbor.

The city's cultural programming continues with Symphony in the City, followed by a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration concert on January 19 at 7 p.m.

February brings a Black History Month parade on February 16, while Artscape returns over Memorial Day weekend.

AFRAM marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 50th anniversary with an expanded three-day festival beginning on Juneteenth. The city also plans multiple celebrations for the United States' 250th anniversary.

"The largest and most beloved cultural events in our city, celebrations that bring people together, showcase Baltimore's creativity, and support the local economy," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The city is already coordinating traffic management, public safety measures, and waterfront operations in preparation for next summer's air show and national commemoration events.

Officials said more details and complete event schedules will be released in the coming months.

