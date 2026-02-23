Baltimore activates emergency operations as winter storm brings 4 to 8 inches of snow

BALTIMORE — According to Mayor Brandon Scott, the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has been activated to support the City’s response to the storm.

The winter storm warning for Baltimore will be in effect until 10am Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, Baltimore will receive four to eight inches of snow during this time period.

Baltimoreans are encouraged to take all necessary precautions, stay indoors as much as possible, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

Closings:

Baltimore City Government will open at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 23, for all non-essential employees.

Essential employees must report to work and remain at work as scheduled. Updates will be provided if government operations for non-essential staff will be moved to virtual.

Baltimore City Public Schools will implement virtual learning tomorrow, Monday, February 23.

Students will follow the virtual learning schedule and class links shared by school leaders and/or teachers.

The Central Office will open on time, and staff may work remotely. Essential staff to report as scheduled.

Ongoing Road Treatment & Crew Deployment

City snow crews from multiple agencies and contractors are on the streets and clearing roads. Baltimore has around 700 vehicles available for snow removal. Crews will continue working around the clock, plowing and treating roads as snowfall continues.

311 Extended Hours

311 services remain open with extended hours. 311 will operate overnight and roll directly into Monday, February 23. Residents will be able to report service requests and receive assistance without interruption. However, wait times may increase due to higher call volumes.

Residents experiencing winter weather, snow, or ice-related issues should call 311, use the 311 web page [links-2.govdelivery.com], or use the BALT311 app to access resources and report concerns.