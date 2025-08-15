Ashland Community Development Corporation prepares hundreds of backpacks for annual back-to-school festival

BALTIMORE — In East Baltimore Thursday night they were also packing bags.

The Ashland Community Development Corporation, or ACDC, has been helping the community meet all kinds of needs for decades.

Their back-to-school festival is a big one. It's a fun-filled day for families with games, food, and supplies to get them ready.

"Just making sure the kids are ready to go to school, and when they're taking the time to pack the bags, they're geared toward school, and we know exactly what our children need for all ages, and so the backpacks are packed for the individual ages and grades wise and it also eliminates the burden for the parents," said Phillip Young.

The festival has been going on since 1996, and they hope to outfit 250 to 300 students on Sunday from 2 to 6 at First Tabernacle Beth El on Ashland Avenue.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.