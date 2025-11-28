Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
As the temperature drops, so are prices for the Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo announced lower ticket prices to reflect reduced visitor and animal activity during the coldest months of the year.

Starting December 1, general admission to the zoo drops from $33 to $24.

“The variety of animals you’ll be able to see each day depends on the weather conditions. We make every effort to give our guests an amazing experience, but the health and safety of the animals are always our top priorities,” Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler, said.

Animals like the prairie dogs, African penguins, Amur leopard, cheetahs, lions and otters are likely to be visible in the colder weather the zoo said in a press release.

Click here for a list of animals you can expect to see during the winter months.

The zoo will return to its normal pricing on March 1.

