Arson suspected in TailGOAT event venue fire, event featuring O.A.R to go on as scheduled

BALTIMORE — A fire at the TailGOAT event venue on Russell Street in under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Russell Street at 6:27 p.m. on Friday. They found two shipping containers caught fire and were showing heavy smoke.

Officials say the fire was contained around 6:44 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood took to social media to thank Baltimore Fire for their swift response after the venue "fell victim to a heinous act of arson."

"An investigation is underway, and we hope the perpetrators will be apprehended and brought to justice," the business said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Saturday morning, Jimmy's confirmed that today's TailGOAT featuring O.A.R will still go on as planned despite the setback with the fire.

"Our team labored through the night, and into the morning, to ensure that the show will go on! We cherish every text, comment, call, and kind gesture which reaffirmed that we are blessed by God with the greatest friends & family in the world."