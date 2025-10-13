Apology with a price hike: Zeke's Coffee alerts customers of increases

BALTIMORE, Md. — Inspite of the sign posted on its front door announcing price increases would go into effect on Monday, Zeke’s Coffee House on Harford Road was still a full house and customers we spoke with aren’t going anywhere.

“I think they’ve been very honest about it and you know they can’t absorb price increases any more than any business, right?” said Alice McKernon of Arcadia, “I think they’re a good group of people and they’re doing what they can.”

“I do understand and the price of everything, shipping is going (up) also in South America, like Africa, everything else. Of course, I understand. I get it,” said Radwan Shushane of Columbia, “I’m willing to pay extra price and an extra tip for my server as well.”

Zeke’s small batch roastery a few blocks away began with a one pound roaster twenty years ago, and now uses two 38-pound machines today.

One of the largest wholesalers in the area, the price of coffee in its green form doubled six months ago, and the business had absorbed it up until now, but can no longer afford to do so.

“We have to stay in business,” said Zeke’s Coffee General Manager Brett Rhodes, “We have to feed our people. We have to pay the bills, and you know, the time just came.”

These are tough times for the coffee industry with Starbucks closing hundreds of stores across the country, including half a dozen of them right here in Baltimore.

Prices in the grocery aisles jumped to unprecedented levels in recent months as well, and some companies have shrunk the size of the product while Zeke’s boasts that its pound bags may now cost a little more, but still hold 16 ounces.

“We wouldn’t be here without our customers and their loyalty so we figured that are best approach would be to just be honest,” said Rhodes.

It’s an approach that’s as refreshing as… well… the aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans.

