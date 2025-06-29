Annual Dragon Boat races bring competitive teams from across the east coast to Baltimore's Port Covington

Dragons took to the water this weekend in Baltimore as the annual Dragon Boat Races returned to Port Covington.

WATCH: Dragon Boat Races draw competitive teams to Baltimore's Port Covington Dragon Boat Races draw competitive teams to Baltimore's Port Covington

More than 21 teams from across the East Coast competed in the event, including participants from Washington, D.C., New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, along with local Maryland teams.

Teams competed in both 500-meter and 2,000-meter races throughout the day, with each boat carrying 22 people, all equipped with paddles.

"They come from all up and down the East Coast to race at the Baltimore challenge. And it is tons of fun. This is not our first year doing this," said Saez, Baltimore Dragon Boat Club.

The competition featured men's teams, women's teams, and mixed teams, all showcasing the teamwork and coordination required for this traditional water sport.

Dragon boat racing, which has ancient Chinese origins, has grown in popularity across the United States as both a competitive sport and community activity.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.