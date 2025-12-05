Animal Control removes large cat from Baltimore's Reservoir Hill neighborhood

BALTIMORE — On Friday morning, Animal Control Officers removed two large cats in Reservoir Hill.

The Office of Animal Control received 311 calls reporting a very large, loose, potentially wild cat in the 2400 block of Eutaw Place.

Officials say the animal appeared to be a serval-type cat.

Officers were able to capture and remove the cat from the area. They were then informed a second cat was loose.

Officers contacted the cats' owner, who informed the Office of Animal Control that the second cat had returned inside the property on its own.

The first cat remains in Animal Control's custody and is in good health. It will be transferred to a licensed rescue or local zoo, as private ownership of wild or hybrid cats is prohibited in Baltimore City.

