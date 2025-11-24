BALTIMORE — The American Visionary Art Museum hosted a big birthday bash Saturday to celebrate three decades of showcasing self-taught artists in Baltimore.

The celebration featured activities for the entire family including a scavenger hunt, guided tours and art-making workshops.

WATCH: American Visionary Art Museum celebrates 30 years with family-friendly birthday bash American Visionary Art Museum celebrates 30 years with birthday bash

"AVAM is all about inspiring people to create, so people are making stuff today. Right now we're having an art car workshop above our heads so you can take a little wooden art car and bedazzle it like the car behind me right now," a museum representative said.

The museum features the work of self-taught artists and has been a Baltimore institution for 30 years.

