Alumna Vianna Briscoe gives $2 Million to Morgan State, establishing scholarship in late husband's honor

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University has received a $2 million gift from alumna Vianna Briscoe to establish the newly founded Vianna Briscoe and Timothy Weldon Endowed Scholarship Fund.

Briscoe, who graduated from the HBCU in 1969, created the fund in honor of her late husband, Timothy Weldon, who graduated from Morgan in 1970. The scholarship will support students pursuing degrees in engineering, mathematics, city and regional planning, and entrepreneurship.

The gift marks the second-largest alumni investment in Morgan State's history, behind a $20 million gift from Calvin E. Tyler Jr. and his wife, Tina, in 2021.

"This extraordinary investment from Ms. Briscoe reflects the very best of Morgan: excellence, loyalty and an unwavering belief in the power of education to transform lives," said Dr. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University. "By endowing this scholarship, she is doing more than providing financial support. She is creating access and opportunity for talented students in STEM disciplines who will go on to shape industries, drive innovation and strengthen communities. Her generosity ensures that Morgan students, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college, can focus on achievement rather than affordability."

The scholarship was created to help close the wealth gap by removing financial barriers and expanding access to higher education — particularly in high-demand STEM and related fields.

Matriculated students who maintain at least a 2.5 GPA and demonstrate financial need are eligible for full support through the endowment. Awards can be renewed throughout a student's enrollment as long as all eligibility requirements are met. Student-athletes in good academic standing are also eligible.

Eligible majors include: