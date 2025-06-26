AG's Office investigating after man restrained by Baltimore Police dies

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway in Baltimore City after a man became unresponsive in police custody and later died.

On Tuesday, June 24, an unidentified man was approached by a Baltimore City Police officer who was stopped at a traffic light in a marked police cruiser at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road.

Authorities say the man appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis and while the officer was trying to talk with the man, he walked into the middle of the street multiple times.

After the officer tried to restrain the man for his own safety, other officers arrived and placed the man in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Officers called for emergency medical services to respond, but while the man was in restraints, he became unresponsive.

Police eventually transported the man to a local hospital after EMS had not yet arrived on the scene.

After 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the man died.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said that the officers on the scene did have body-worn cameras that recorded the incident and that footage will be released "in accordance with BPD and IID policies."

The IID is asking anyone with information, including cellphone or private surveillance video, to contact 410-576-7070.