BALTIMORE — A consumer advocacy group is accusing Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) of violating a new law in its multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline replacement program.

The Maryland Public Interest Research Group Foundation released a report claiming BGE focuses on replacing low-pressure gas pipes instead of prioritizing unsafe pipes that pose greater risks to the public.

WATCH: Advocates call for stricter regulation on BGE under new law, company says it's already complying Advocates call for stricter regulation on BGE under new law

"The analysis finds that BGE is not properly adequately prioritizing safety when selecting projects for its multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline replacement program," said Emily Scarr of the Maryland PIRG Foundation.

A new state law mandates utility companies prioritize projects that would benefit public safety. The advocacy group argues this requirement could address dangerous cast iron pipes more quickly and cost-effectively.

"Our evidence is that this is not the most effective way to prioritize safety. And by adding these new requirements to the law to prioritize safety, we can address the leaky cast iron more quickly and more cheaply," Scarr said.

BGE disputes the claims, arguing it already prioritizes safety. According to the company, 85% of gas mains replaced this year are cast iron or bare steel, which are less-safe materials for pipes. The utility also reports safety improvements, with underground leaks down 45% and hazardous leaks down 40%.

"We're doing this for our customers, for our 700,000 gas customers who continue to tell us they want gas and they value their service," said Nick Alexopolous, BGE spokesperson.

BGE maintains that replacing low-pressure lines benefits safety, citing federal guidance.

"What's critical to know is that low pressure systems have been identified by PHMSA as a risk, and PHMSA has made clear that replacing these systems is mission critical," Alexopolous said.

The debate matters because BGE customers ultimately pay for all projects through their utility rates. If work is unnecessary, customers pay unneeded costs.

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen called for regulatory intervention.

"There is one entity with the power to truly rein them in, and that is the Public Service Commission. We need the PSC to step up and do their job. I am calling once again for an off-ramp for the planned 2026 rate hike and for a freeze on all future rate hikes. Freeze the rates," Cohen said.

The Public Service Commission regulates utility companies in Maryland. The new laws passed this year have not yet been applied to BGE proposals but will be considered in the company's next rate proposal in January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.