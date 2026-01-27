Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Adjustments for Baltimore trash, recycling services in effect January 27–31

City rolls out new recycling carts in East Baltimore
Fred Slade
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) is making temporary adjustments to trash and recycling collection to keep essential services moving safely across the city.

Trash Service:

  • Tuesday, January 27: Trash pickup is suspended and will be made up on Saturday, January 31 (similar to a holiday schedule).
  • Wednesday–Saturday (January 28–31): Trash collection resumes and will not occur in alleys.

What Residents Need to Do:

  • Place trash cans at the end of the alley or in front of your home so crews can safely access them.
  • Please be mindful not to block alleyways.

Recycling Service:

  • Recycling collection is suspended for the week.

Bulk trash collections scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, and Wednesday, January 28, have been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

These temporary changes enable DPW crews to concentrate on removing as much trash as possible while ensuring public and worker safety during extreme winter conditions.
Missed Pickup?

If your trash pickup is missed, please call 311 to notify the City, and DPW crews will return to remove your trash.

