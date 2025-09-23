About 25K dead fish discovered in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — About 25,000 dead menhaden fish were discovered from Canton around the Inner Harbor to the Under Armour building in Locust Point on Monday.

According to the Maryland Department of the Environment, they discovered dissolved oxygen in the water and it was likely caused by seasonal die-off of algae.

The low dissolved oxygen was not caused by any specific pollution event, officials add.

Just one year ago, a similar event happened.

In September 2024, about 24,000 dead fish were spotted in the harbor.

Paul Jaffey, WMAR-2 News

Those fish were identified as Atlantic menhaden, catfish, white perch and even some blue crabs were discovered.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dead fish found floating in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Each expert we talked to agreed cooler temperatures were a factor, causing a rise in bacteria resulting in oxygen loss.