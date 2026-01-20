Abbottston Elementary students receive free books through "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign

BALTIMORE — It was book fair day at Abbottston Elementary School! We partner with them for our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

Thanks to your donations during our book drive last year, each student gets to take home 10 books. They picked out five and will get five more at a book fair in the spring.

This is our sixth year working with Abbottston, so we asked a couple of the fifth graders who have come back year after year why they like the book fair.

"I get to pile up on books and I get to find books, books I really like and new ones I haven't seen before," one student said.

"I like the book fair. I get to read and express myself in many different ways while reading and it's fun to read because I like to read stuff," another student said.

The Scripps Howard Fund, our company's philanthropic group, also helps with donations. We will keep you posted when our next book drive begins later this year.

