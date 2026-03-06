'A Story of Endurance': The Wine Collective announces closure after 7 years in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Wine Collective in Baltimore will close its doors after seven years of serving the community.

According to a post on Instagram, the last day of service will be Sunday, March 15.

In the post, ownership spoke about their dreams of opening an urban winery, with that dream beginning to take shape in 2019.

Owners noted that since opening in March 2020, the pandemic consistently created uncertainty for the business. They added that it took grit, extraordinary partners, an unstoppable team, and the support of the Baltimore community to make the establishment what it is today.

"We put Maryland vermouth on the map. We launched the first canned vermouth spritzers in the United States. We incubated more than ten wineries. We built not just a bar, but a production house, a creative factory, and a gathering place for Hampden and the greater Baltimore community. Looking back, we see a story of endurance," the owners said on Instagram.

The owners also thanked their partners, collaborators, production clients, staff, and the broader community.

In closing, the owners invited the community to celebrate The Wine Collective the way it started — by gathering together.

"Come see us before we go. Come for one more glass. Come for one more plate. Come for a case, or two! Come buy wine and vermouth. Stock up. Put bottles away for future tables and future toasts — so that a piece of what we built together can stay with you," ownership said.

For more information The Wine Collective, click here.