Triple shooting leaves one male dead and two men hospitalized in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Multi-shooting leaves one male dead, a 24-year-old man, and a 38-year-old man hospitalized.

It happened in the 2100 block of W. Patapsco Avenue on Thursday night around 9:34 p.m.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 24 and 38-year-olds were taken to an area hospital according to Baltimore Police.

Homicide Detectives assumed control over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.