BALTIMORE, Md. — Carmen Thomas is peacock proud.

WATCH: A meaningful day of fashion and success A meaningful day of fashion and success

She’s showing us some of the moves she made on the runway during the Meaningful Day Fashion Show, part of The League’s career day event.

I did this one, and like this.

Twelve people dressed for success strutted the red carpet, cheered on by their peers and staff at The League. They modeled interview outfits they got on a shopping trip earlier this week, thanks to Freedom Federal Credit Union, which sponsored the event.

“She made sure this morning we were prepared for this outfit, ‘cause they bought this wonderful outfit for her,” says Carmen’s mom, Swayzine Thomas. “She lost her outfit, ‘true words,’ and then she woke me up like, ‘We gotta find it,’ so when I found it, she gave me the biggest hug. You see, she did the catwalk. She did a very good job on that.”

The League’s employment specialists have been guiding them through resume writing and interviewing sessions.

“Carmen is a very personable, articulate young lady,” says case manager Lisa Beyer. “She works really hard. She’s very conscientious. She puts her effort into everything.”

The participants prepared resume boards that showcase their interests and qualifications.

“That’s me. And my mom, she here. And Carmen, that’s me. And my dogs.”

After the fashion show, the participants got a chance to demonstrate what they’ve learned and share what kinds of jobs they’re interested in during mock interviews.

Carmen wants to work at a doctor’s office.

“I think what we’ve seen is some blossoming of her confidence,” Beyer says. “Do you feel a little more confident? Yeah, look at that, absolutely. Carmen is a dream participant.”

The Meaningful Day program is just one of many programs and services the League offers to help individuals with physical or intellectual disabilities gain independence, increase self-sufficiency, and improve quality of life.