A Hero on Four Paws: Manny, Center for Hope dog, turns 10 years old

BALTIMORE — Say hello to Manny! He celebrated his tenth birthday on Friday surrounded by his friends.

Manny is a facility dog at Lifebridge Health's Center for Hope in Baltimore.

The sweet pup has worked with patients for eight years.

Manny, Center for Hope dog, turns 10 years old

He knows more than 40 commands but is best at just being there when you need him.

"When families are coming here, things can be stressful. Kids are here to talk about some of their experiences and that can be pretty traumatic. Manny can actually sit in an interview with a child. They just visibly relax. They can sit next to Manny, they can pat him. Everything kind of softens with Manny there," said Kerry Hannan, Manny's handler.

And Manny is such a big deal that he even received a special birthday note from Governor Wes Moore's pup, Tucker.