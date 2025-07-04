BALTIMORE — Independence Day festivities are underway at the Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival.

The family-friendly festival is over at Middle Branch Park and is free to attend.

You still have time to see the biggest addition to this year's festival, a drone show that's set for 9:30 p.m. tonight.

9th annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival adds drone show

This year's theme is 'It's Still About Freedom.'

One organizer told WMAR that ties in to Maryland being the birthplace of Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.

That organizer added that it's also about looking to the state's role in the future of freedom.

"So, the theme is all about freedom. It provides a space to reflect, to celebrate, and to recharge to say, hey, we've made amazing accomplishments and we still have work that needs to be done," said Fanon Hill, co-founder of the festival.

The festival runs until 10:00 p.m.