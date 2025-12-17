82-year-old man's body pulled from the water in Canton

BALTIMORE — The body of an 82-year-old man was pulled from the water in Canton near Boston Street just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Baltimore City Fire Department was called to the 2700 block of Boston Street for a water rescue.

They found the 82-year-old man in the water and pulled him out. Despite rescue efforts, he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation has determined there are no suspicious circumstances at this time. The Baltimore Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident.

