75-year-old woman dead after crash in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 75-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Northwest Baltimore.
Tuesday night, officers responded to a report of a crash with injury in the 3100 block of West Northern Parkway.
When they arrived, officers discovered a 2018 Tesla had been involved in a collision with a 2020 Nissan.
The driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she later died.
The 31-year-old driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital, where police say he suffered minor injuries.
A 7-year-old passenger in the Tesla was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.