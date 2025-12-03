75-year-old woman dead after crash in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 75-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Northwest Baltimore.

Tuesday night, officers responded to a report of a crash with injury in the 3100 block of West Northern Parkway.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 2018 Tesla had been involved in a collision with a 2020 Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The 31-year-old driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital, where police say he suffered minor injuries.

A 7-year-old passenger in the Tesla was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.