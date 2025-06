An accident in North Baltimore leaves one 70-year-old man seriously injured.

It happened Sunday around 2:47 p.m., according to Baltimore Police.

A motorcycle driven by the 70-year-old man and a car collided at the intersection of E. Northern Parkway and York Road.

The 70-year-old was taken to an area hospital. Authorities say he is in serious condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.