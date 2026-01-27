65-year-old man dies in West Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE — A 65-year-old man is dead after a house fire in West Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Just before 10:00 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 700 block of Brune Street.

Officials say fire crews quickly contained the fire and there were no injuries to firefighters.

One 33-year-old man was able to escape before the fire department arrived. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death remain under investigation.