6 Baltimore Starbucks stores are shutting down

BALTIMORE — Last week we told you about several Starbucks stores closing nationwide.

Half-a-dozen of them are located in and around downtown Baltimore.

Below is a list:



2500 Boston Street (Canton)

250 W. Pratt Street (Downtown)

100 E. Pratt Street (Downtown)

631 E. Broadway (Fells Point)

1209 N. Charles Street (Midtown - Belvedere)

1100 S. Charles Street (Federal Hill)

Signs were placed on the door of each of these coffee shops notifying customers they were closed.

WMAR Closed Fells Point Starbucks

Although the Starbucks website looks to have removed all six stores from their location map, Google hasn't yet fully adapted because some of the locations are still coming up as being open.

While the company didn't specifically mention any Baltimore stores, the company last week said those chosen are financially lagging or "underperforming," and cannot create the “physical environment” customers expect.

RELATED: Starbucks closing underperforming stores, cutting 900 non-retail jobs

As result of the move, about 900 non-retail jobs will be cut. Affected employees are expected to receive severance packages or transfer offers.

"I know these decisions impact our partners and their families, and we did not make them lightly," Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. "I believe these steps are necessary to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks that deepens its impact on the world and creates more opportunities for our partners, suppliers, and the communities we serve."

Niccol said the closures would equate to about one percent of the 18,300 Starbucks stores across North America.

For now, both the Harbor East and Brewer's Hill stores remain open.