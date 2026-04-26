51 trauma heroes honored for saving Montgomery County teen's life

BALTIMORE — The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center honored 51 trauma professionals and first responders who saved the life of a 16-year-old Montgomery County high school student.

Chase Lancaster, now 18-year-old senior at Northwest High School in Germantown, was critically injured when he was shot at a party attended by about 150 high school students on August 9, 2024.

He underwent 20 surgeries after a bullet pierced his right side and lower chest. He needed 150 units of blood products to save his life.

"Every one of his organs failed. His kidneys failed, his lungs failed, his liver failed, recalled Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital's Physician-in-Chief said.

Lancaster spent four months in rehabilitation before going home in December 2024.

The signature event is now in its 35th year. This year’s celebration was held at the Weinman Hall, M&T Bank Exchange and the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore.

Celebrated heroes include doctors, nurses and other medical professionals at Shock Trauma.

Proceeds will be used to acquire the latest state-of-the-art equipment and technology essential to advancing care within Shock Trauma’s Trauma Resuscitation Unit.