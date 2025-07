BALTIMORE — A 48-year-old man dies after driving into a utility pole.

It happened in the 5200 block of O'Donnell Street around 6:19 am Saturday.

Once on the scene, police saw a vehicle was on fire after hitting a telephone pole.

People at the scene were able to get the 48-year-old out of the vehicle and provide aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Baltimore Crash Team is investigating this case.