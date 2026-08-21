47-year-old man critical after shooting in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 47-year-old man is listed in critical condition after a shooting in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday night.

Around 7:42pm, Baltimore Police responded to a call regarding a man lying in the street in the 3400 block of Garrison Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they would find a 47-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is now listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

