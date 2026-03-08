4 injured in Carbon dioxide explosion at Baltimore Coca-Cola Bottling facility

BALTIMORE — A scary situation took place at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated facility in South East Baltimore on Sunday morning.

Just before 10:30am City fire crews were called to 701 N. Kresson Street for a Carbon Dioxide tank explosion inside the building.

Four people sustained injuries, two of which required hospitalization. One is in critical condition, according to fire officials.

It's unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

