Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

4 injured in Carbon dioxide explosion at Baltimore Coca-Cola Bottling facility

Coca-Cola Layoffs
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 photo a truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass. The Coca-Cola Co. said Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its business units and brands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Coca-Cola Layoffs
Posted

BALTIMORE — A scary situation took place at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated facility in South East Baltimore on Sunday morning.

Just before 10:30am City fire crews were called to 701 N. Kresson Street for a Carbon Dioxide tank explosion inside the building.

Four people sustained injuries, two of which required hospitalization. One is in critical condition, according to fire officials.

It's unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR