33-year-old Brooklyn Park man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting teenage girls

33-year-old Charles Anthony Forame IV of Brooklyn Park pled guilty to sexually exploiting teenage girls, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maryland, on Wednesday.

Authorities say Forame used his Snapchat account to meet teenage girls. Their ages ranged from 13 to 16.

He deceived them by telling them he was 19 years old.

In exchange for vapes, he pressured them to give him explicit images and in some cases he coerced them into sexual acts in person.

If the teenagers wanted to stop all communication with him, he threatened to expose the images he gave them.

Forame faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, November 24, at 9:30 a.m.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

