27-year-old man crashes into a home after being shot Wednesday night

BALTIMORE — A 27-year-old man crashes into a house after getting shot on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 2600 block of West Lafayette Avenue around 6:57pm.

At the scene, Baltimore police found the man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics drove him to an area hospital.

Homicide Detectives have been notified as a result of the 27-year-old's injuries.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

