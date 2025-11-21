20-yr-old member of the "764" charged with sexual exploitation, coercion, and cyberstalking of minors

BALTIMORE — 20-year-old Erik Lee Madison was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of coercion and enticement of a child, and one count of cyberstalking on Wednesday.

Madison was arrested back on November 6, 2025, following a criminal complaint.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office-District of Maryland, Madison was a part of the “764,” a criminal organization of Nihilistic Violent Extremists.

The "764" uses social media as a means to support the possession, production, and sharing of extreme gore media and child sex abuse material with vulnerable, juvenile populations.

This organization extorts and blackmails teenagers into following its demands.

Authorities allege that Madison persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced three minor females to engage in sexually explicit conduct between November 2024 and September 2025.

The indictment goes on to say the 20-year-old interacted with said minors to produce and transmit a visual depiction of the sexually explicit conduct and to engage in prohibited sexual conduct.

Allegedly, Madison also committed cyberstalking against one of the minor victims.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each of the three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He also faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment for each of the three counts of coercion and enticement of a child, and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for cyberstalking.