20-inch water main break impacting multiple businesses and homes in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Emergency repairs are underway to repair a 20-inch water main break at Patterson and Wabash Avenue.

Officials say water service has been shut off, impacting about 120 services.

Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) crews are on site working on repairs.

Water will be distributed to affected residents and businesses while work is underway.

Metro Pointe Apartments, Patterson Village Shopping Complex, Home Depot and Reisterstown Road Plaza are some of the affected areas.

DPW says they are experiencing a higher-than-normal number of water main breaks due to extremely cold temperatures.

