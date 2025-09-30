Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the upper body Tuesday afternoon in West Baltimore.

It happened at 3:16 pm in the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue. According to Baltimore Police, the 16-year-old was inside a vehicle when an unidentified person shot at the vehicle.

The driver then drove her to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Southwest District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488.

