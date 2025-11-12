Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13-year-old girl missing from Baltimore

ALIVIA BARRETT
ALIVIA BARRETT
BALTIMORE — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is raising awareness about missing 13-year-old Alivia Barrett from Baltimore City.

According to the organization, she was last seen in the city on October 4, and police believe she might still be alive in Baltimore or the surrounding areas.

Barrett is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Baltimore Police Department at 410-396-2359.

