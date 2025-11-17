13-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in West Baltmore Sunday night

BALTIMORE — A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in West Baltimore.

It happened in the 2200 block of McCulloh Street around 6:39pm.

According to Baltimore Police, the teen was shot in the leg and arm.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Western district detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.