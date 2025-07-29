Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

12 homes evacuated after gas line was struck in West Baltimore

Gas Leak.jpg
Chris Verri
Gas Leak.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Fire Department was on the scene of a gas leak in West Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Officials say a contractor struck an underground gas line in the area of Bentalou and Saratoga Streets.

When crews arrived, 12 homes, a small warehouse, and Mary Anne Winterling Elementary School at Bentalou were evacuated.

Fire crews conducted tests and found no readings in the homes, warehouse or school. BGE later arrived and confirmed that there were no readings.

They advised it was safe to return to homes and buildings in the area. BGE says the repairs will be done today.

There is no threat to the area and the school will open as normal.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR