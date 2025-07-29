12 homes evacuated after gas line was struck in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Fire Department was on the scene of a gas leak in West Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Officials say a contractor struck an underground gas line in the area of Bentalou and Saratoga Streets.

When crews arrived, 12 homes, a small warehouse, and Mary Anne Winterling Elementary School at Bentalou were evacuated.

Fire crews conducted tests and found no readings in the homes, warehouse or school. BGE later arrived and confirmed that there were no readings.

They advised it was safe to return to homes and buildings in the area. BGE says the repairs will be done today.

There is no threat to the area and the school will open as normal.