10-yr-old boy, two 13-yr-old girls, a 14-yr-old boy, and a 32-yr-old man were arrested for robbery

BALTIMORE — A 10-year-old boy, two 13-year-old girls, a 14-year-old boy, and a 32-year-old man were arrested for robbery.

It happened in the 1100 block of East Northern Parkway on Saturday around 8:24pm.

Baltimore Police say a male was waiting at the bus stop when the 10-year-old, two 13-year-old girls, and 14-year-old boy got out of a vehicle, approached him, and demanded his belongings.

They then assaulted him, took his stuff, and left the bus stop in a maroon-colored vehicle.

Authorities say Foxtrot (Aviation Unit) was tapped in and began searching the area for the vehicle.

It was found in the 1300 block of Gorsuch Avenue. Five people fled from the vehicle.

Police learned the vehicle was recently stolen from the 4200 block of Falls Road on July 4, 2025.

All five people (a 10-year-old boy, two 13-year-old girls, a 14-year-old boy, and the 32-year-old man) were arrested for the robbery.

The 32-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries from bailing out of the vehicle.

The minors were taken to juvenile booking for processing.