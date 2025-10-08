10 treated for overdose symptoms in Penn-North, same area as July incident

BALTIMORE — Multiple overdoses were reported in Baltimore's Penn-North neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to reports of an overdose around 11:38 a.m.

There were 10 victims and no fatalities, police say.

Six people were taken to hospitals, while the other four declined to be transported.

The victims ranged in age between 30 to 60 years-old, and included one woman and five men.

This is the same location where 27 people were hospitalized in July with "overdose symptoms."

This story will continue to be updated.