Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

10 treated for overdose symptoms in Penn-North, same area as July incident

Penn-North
WMAR
Penn-North
Posted

BALTIMORE — Multiple overdoses were reported in Baltimore's Penn-North neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to reports of an overdose around 11:38 a.m.

There were 10 victims and no fatalities, police say.

Six people were taken to hospitals, while the other four declined to be transported.

The victims ranged in age between 30 to 60 years-old, and included one woman and five men.

This is the same location where 27 people were hospitalized in July with "overdose symptoms."

This story will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR