1 dead, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers responded to a local hospital at 3 a.m. after a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Hamilton Avenue. The victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444.

More than an hour later, at 4:30 a.m., police responded to another shooting in Southeast Baltimore.

Officers arrived at the 700 block of North Port Street, where they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim later died at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

To remain anonymous, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.